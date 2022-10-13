Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Position Increased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $788,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

