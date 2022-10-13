EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.70.

NYSE EGP opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

