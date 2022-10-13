Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Lowered to $72.00 at B. Riley

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

EGLE has been the subject of several other reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $48.32 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $162.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.21%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $51,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

