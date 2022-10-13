E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

EONGY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 372,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,591. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. E.On has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

About E.On

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.