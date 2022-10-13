e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up to $37.49

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.49, but opened at $39.22. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 4,640 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $383,797.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,540 shares of company stock worth $18,734,973 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 26.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 671,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

