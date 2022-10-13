Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dynasil Co. of America Trading Up 4.2 %

DYSL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical segments. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

