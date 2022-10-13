Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dynasil Co. of America Trading Up 4.2 %
DYSL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Dynasil Co. of America has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.
About Dynasil Co. of America
