DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:KTF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTF. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

