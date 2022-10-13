DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:KTF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
