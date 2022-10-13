Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Lowered to C$8.75

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial to C$8.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPMLF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Dundee Securities upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 27,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,848. The company has a market cap of $862.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

