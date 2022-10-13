Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $489.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. Ducommun has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ducommun by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

