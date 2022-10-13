Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.15 million.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 597.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 204,039 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after buying an additional 159,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 114,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

