Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Shares Up 5.2%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.35. 11,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 809,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

