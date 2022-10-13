Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.5-$77.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.19 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DCT. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 1,256,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -134.88, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 478,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 433,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after buying an additional 225,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

