Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.5-$77.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.19 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on DCT. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.
Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 1,256,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,641. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -134.88, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
