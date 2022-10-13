Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of DCT stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,065 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

