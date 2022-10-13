Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ DCT opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.88, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DCT. Raymond James lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

About Duck Creek Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

