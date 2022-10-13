Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in September

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 1,168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 818. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

