Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of RDY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 4,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,170. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.42. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $66.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

