Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $139.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dover traded as low as $114.50 and last traded at $116.01, with a volume of 2824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.37.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

