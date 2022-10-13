Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.55.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dover

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dover by 34.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Dover has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.