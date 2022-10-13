Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 93,797 shares.The stock last traded at $28.84 and had previously closed at $28.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.34% and a net margin of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

