Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 1,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,931. The company has a market capitalization of $460.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $212.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,975,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,719,271.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,737.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $140,409.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,975,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,719,271.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 162,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,525. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

