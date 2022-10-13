Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.94

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 1299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Docebo Stock Down 3.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
