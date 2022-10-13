Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.94

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.94 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 1299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

About Docebo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Docebo by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 549,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,449 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in Docebo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 800,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 91,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 4,314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 41,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

