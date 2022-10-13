discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 930 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

LON:DSCV traded up GBX 52 ($0.63) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 678 ($8.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,567. The company has a market capitalization of £647.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6,780.00. discoverIE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 586 ($7.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,142 ($13.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 737.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 726.10.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

