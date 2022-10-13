Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.63.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 63,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.68. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after buying an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $39,524,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.