Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.60

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 253048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 617,607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

