Dignity Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.41 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 167.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $8.01 or 0.00041832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 84.4% lower against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $10.41 billion and approximately $183.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.99989922 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $183.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

