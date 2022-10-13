DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 8%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $31.95. 17,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,392,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.45.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

