Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DHAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 3,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Digital Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHAC. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,890,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,172,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,940,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 601,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 466,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

