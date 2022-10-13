DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Reduced by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $4,547,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,891 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.24. 53,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,355. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

