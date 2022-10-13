Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $180.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of FANG traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.94. The stock had a trading volume of 92,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

