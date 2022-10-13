Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($40.48) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,169.33 ($50.38).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($44.68) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,802.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,762.72. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £84.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,641.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £8,262 ($9,983.08). Insiders have bought 661 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,135 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

