DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DEUZF remained flat at $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
