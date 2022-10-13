DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 70.3% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF remained flat at $4.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Further Reading

