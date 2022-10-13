Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.32

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.32 ($18.69) and traded as low as €17.52 ($17.88). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.60 ($17.96), with a volume of 5,917,199 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

