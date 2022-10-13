Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.60 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

