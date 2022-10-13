Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €210.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €210.00 ($214.29) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($208.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 1.9 %

ETR:DB1 opened at €162.85 ($166.17) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 12 month high of €175.90 ($179.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €169.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.31.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.