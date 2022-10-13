Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $66.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STT. UBS Group lowered their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.81.

STT traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. 18,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

