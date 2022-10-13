Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $92.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

NYSE:GE opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

