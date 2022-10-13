Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $92.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the company’s previous close.
GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.
General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:GE opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of General Electric
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.