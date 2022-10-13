Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Deterra Royalties stock opened at 2.50 on Monday. Deterra Royalties has a fifty-two week low of 2.50 and a fifty-two week high of 3.83.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deterra Royalties (DETRF)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.