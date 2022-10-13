DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $42.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XRAY. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6,705.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 640,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 135.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.