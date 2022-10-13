Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. Acquires 6,500 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,295.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares in the company, valued at $165,471.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NREF opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11. The firm has a market cap of $231.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.63. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

