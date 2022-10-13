Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $259.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WILLF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Demant A/S to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Danske began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Demant A/S Price Performance

WILLF opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

