Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% vs 2019 to ~$12.01-12.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.33 billion.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

