Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% vs 2019 to ~$12.01-12.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.33 billion.
Delta Air Lines Stock Performance
NYSE:DAL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.17.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.