Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $365.00

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $389.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

DE opened at $361.21 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

