Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $365.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,474. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average is $357.11.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

