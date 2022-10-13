DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0697

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $734.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00284863 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00129746 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00026085 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,739,783 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion (ONION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ONION through the process of mining. DeepOnion has a current supply of 22,739,704.90109747. The last known price of DeepOnion is 0.07316856 USD and is up 25.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $359.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deeponion.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

