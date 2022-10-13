DeepOnion Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $360.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00286681 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00130004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00025131 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,739,683 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion (ONION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate ONION through the process of mining. DeepOnion has a current supply of 22,739,460.09924989. The last known price of DeepOnion is 0.05822707 USD and is down -22.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $41.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deeponion.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

