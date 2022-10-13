Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Lisa Bright Buys 585 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPHGet Rating) insider Lisa Bright purchased 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,558 ($30.91) per share, with a total value of £14,964.30 ($18,081.56).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

DPH opened at GBX 2,628 ($31.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,750.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,442.59. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,506 ($30.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,405 ($65.31).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a GBX 32.89 ($0.40) dividend. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals



Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Stories

