DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,042. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.69.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

