DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $147.21 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $147.21 million and approximately $126,423.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00024254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,862,915 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.61603063 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $125,710.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

