Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79.78 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.78 or 0.00209999 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $446.79 million and approximately $79.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,955,462 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dash Coin Trading

