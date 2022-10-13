Dash (DASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79.78 Million

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.78 or 0.00209999 BTC on exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $446.79 million and approximately $79.78 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 4% against the dollar.
Dash Coin Profile
Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,955,462 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Dash (DASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate DASH through the process of mining. Dash has a current supply of 10,954,527.35971492. The last known price of Dash is 40.53770676 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $61,427,363.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dash.org/.”
Dash Coin Trading
