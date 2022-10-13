Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the September 15th total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Danone Price Performance

DANOY stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 452,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,811. Danone has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DANOY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

